Guatemala vs Cuba: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Guatemala will play against Cuba this Tuesday, June 27 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Guatemala vs Cuba online free in the US on Fubo]

It is a crucial match in Group D of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, as the two teams potentially competing for second place in the group, and consequently, a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament, will face each other.

Canada is expected to secure the top position without significant difficulties, while Guadeloupe is unlikely to have major opportunities. Therefore, the battle for the second place should be between Cuba and Guatemala. This is why the upcoming match between the two teams holds immense importance.

Guatemala vs Cuba: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:45 PM

Brazil: 9:45 PM

Canada: 8:45 PM

Croatia: 2:45 AM (June 28)

Cuba: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 2:45 AM (June 28)

Germany: 2:45 AM (June 28)

Guatemala: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 2:45 AM (June 28)

Portugal: 1:45 AM (June 28)

Serbia: 2:45 AM (June 28)

Sweden: 2:45 AM (June 28)

Switzerland: 2:45 AM (June 28)

UK: 1:45 AM (June 28)

United States: 8:45 PM (ET)

Guatemala vs Cuba: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Cuba: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Guatemala: Star+, ESPN North, ViX

International: Bet365

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App.