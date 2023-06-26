Guatemala will play against Cuba this Tuesday, June 27 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is a crucial match in Group D of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, as the two teams potentially competing for second place in the group, and consequently, a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament, will face each other.
Canada is expected to secure the top position without significant difficulties, while Guadeloupe is unlikely to have major opportunities. Therefore, the battle for the second place should be between Cuba and Guatemala. This is why the upcoming match between the two teams holds immense importance.
Guatemala vs Cuba: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:45 PM
Brazil: 9:45 PM
Canada: 8:45 PM
Croatia: 2:45 AM (June 28)
Cuba: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 2:45 AM (June 28)
Germany: 2:45 AM (June 28)
Guatemala: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 7:45 PM
Mexico: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 2:45 AM (June 28)
Portugal: 1:45 AM (June 28)
Serbia: 2:45 AM (June 28)
Sweden: 2:45 AM (June 28)
Switzerland: 2:45 AM (June 28)
UK: 1:45 AM (June 28)
United States: 8:45 PM (ET)
Guatemala vs Cuba: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Cuba: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Guatemala: Star+, ESPN North, ViX
International: Bet365
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App.