Guatemala vs Jamaica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Guatemala will play against Jamaica this Sunday, July 9 for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Guatemala vs Jamaica online free in the US on Fubo]

The upcoming quarterfinal match is expected to be one of the most evenly contested duels in the Gold Cup 2023. Jamaica secured the second-place finish in their group, just behind the United States, who surpassed them on goal difference. Now, the real challenge begins for them as they face Guatemala, a team that has shown significant improvement in recent times.

Guatemalans managed to progress from a group where Canada were considered the strongest team, and they had tough battles against formidable opponents like Guadeloupe. With their sights set on the semifinals, the Guatemalan team will aim to continue their impressive run in the tournament.

Guatemala vs Jamaica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Croatia: 11:00 PM

Denmark: 11:00 PM

Germany: 11:00 PM

Guatemala: 3:00 PM

Israel: 12:00 AM (July 10)

Jamaica: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 11:00 PM

Norway: 11:00 PM

Poland: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 11:00 PM

Spain: 11:00 PM

Sweden: 11:00 PM

Switzerland: 11:00 PM

UK: 10:00 PM

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Guatemala vs Jamaica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Guatemala: ESPN North, Star+, ViX

International: YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Israel: Sport 4, Sport 3

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P, Arena Sport 1P

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, Univision, Foxsports.com, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, Fox Sports 1, TUDN Radio.