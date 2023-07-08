Guatemala will play against Jamaica this Sunday, July 9 for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
The upcoming quarterfinal match is expected to be one of the most evenly contested duels in the Gold Cup 2023. Jamaica secured the second-place finish in their group, just behind the United States, who surpassed them on goal difference. Now, the real challenge begins for them as they face Guatemala, a team that has shown significant improvement in recent times.
Guatemalans managed to progress from a group where Canada were considered the strongest team, and they had tough battles against formidable opponents like Guadeloupe. With their sights set on the semifinals, the Guatemalan team will aim to continue their impressive run in the tournament.
Guatemala vs Jamaica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM
Croatia: 11:00 PM
Denmark: 11:00 PM
Germany: 11:00 PM
Guatemala: 3:00 PM
Israel: 12:00 AM (July 10)
Jamaica: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 11:00 PM
Norway: 11:00 PM
Poland: 11:00 PM
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 11:00 PM
Spain: 11:00 PM
Sweden: 11:00 PM
Switzerland: 11:00 PM
UK: 10:00 PM
United States: 5:00 PM (ET)
Guatemala vs Jamaica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Guatemala: ESPN North, Star+, ViX
International: YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Israel: Sport 4, Sport 3
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P, Arena Sport 1P
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, Univision, Foxsports.com, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, Fox Sports 1, TUDN Radio.