Haiti vs Qatar: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Haiti and Qatar will face each other this Sunday, June 25 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Qatar is one of the countries that has experienced significant growth in recent years. When they were awarded the hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup, the Qataris actively promoted the sport, leading to a considerable improvement in the competitiveness of their national team. They played a commendable role in the World Cup they hosted.

It appears that the Qatari project aims to continue their progress by building a team that is as strong as possible. As part of this endeavor, they have decided to participate in the Concacaf Gold Cup. Placed in Group B, their toughest opponents are Mexico. The battle for the second spot in the group will likely be between Honduras and Qatar. Consequently, it is crucial for Qatar to start with a victory against Haiti, who will be eager to cause an upset.

Haiti vs Qatar: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 PM

Canada: 6:00 PM

Croatia: 12:00 AM (June 26)

Denmark: 12:00 AM (June 26)

Germany: 12:00 AM (June 26)

Haiti: 6:00 PM

Israel: 1:00 AM (June 26)

Jamaica: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 5:00 AM (June 26)

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 12:00 AM (June 26)

Portugal: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 12:00 AM (June 26)

Sweden: 12:00 AM (June 26)

Switzerland: 12:00 AM (June 26)

UK: 11:00 PM

United States: 6:00 PM (ET)

Haiti vs Qatar: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Haiti: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

International: Bet365

Israel: Sports 4

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN App, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA.