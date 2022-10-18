Hannover will face Borussia Dortmund for the DFB-Pokal round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Hannover vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online DFB-Pokal in your country

Hannover and Borussia Dortmund will face against each other in what will be the DFB-Pokal round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States you can watch this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The quarterfinals of the German Cup begin, and the teams prepare for what is undoubtedly the most interesting tournament in this country, since anyone can win it (unlike what happens in the Bundesliga, where almost always the winner is the same team). The games here are all or nothing, which is why no fan should miss out.

And in this game, one of the main candidates to reach the finals will play. None other than Borussia Dortmund who are currently in 8th position in the Bundesliga with 16 points (a rather poor performance for a German giant). They have a chance to recover by playing against the 5th of Bundesliga 2, Hannover 96.

Hannover vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time

Hannover will play against Borussia Dortmund for the DFB-Pokal round of 16 this Wednesday, October 19 at the HDI-Arena in Hannover, Germany

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (October 20)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Japan: 1:00 AM (October 20)

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (October 20)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (October 20)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Qatar: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Senegal: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (October 20)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Korea: 1:00 AM (October 20)

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Hannover vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: OptusSport

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: StarTimes App

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Ecuador: Star+

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Mix, Sky Sport 3/HD, WOW, Sky Go

Ghana: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: Free Sports TV UK

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event

Tanzania: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Uganda: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

United Kingdom: Free Sports TV UK

USA: FuboTV (freed trial), ESPN+, ESPN2

