Hannover and Borussia Dortmund will face against each other in what will be the DFB-Pokal round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States you can watch this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The quarterfinals of the German Cup begin, and the teams prepare for what is undoubtedly the most interesting tournament in this country, since anyone can win it (unlike what happens in the Bundesliga, where almost always the winner is the same team). The games here are all or nothing, which is why no fan should miss out.
And in this game, one of the main candidates to reach the finals will play. None other than Borussia Dortmund who are currently in 8th position in the Bundesliga with 16 points (a rather poor performance for a German giant). They have a chance to recover by playing against the 5th of Bundesliga 2, Hannover 96.
Hannover vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time
Hannover will play against Borussia Dortmund for the DFB-Pokal round of 16 this Wednesday, October 19 at the HDI-Arena in Hannover, Germany
Hannover vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming
