Wayne Rooney sets the record straight on choosing Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

The debate over who is the greatest player in soccer history often comes down to two names: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has made his choice clear, siding with the Argentine. His comments, however, sparked criticism from some who expected him to back his former teammate at Old Trafford.

Rooney and Ronaldo formed a devastating attacking duo under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning the 2008 Champions League and three straight Premier League titles together. Still, rumors of a strained relationship have long surrounded the pair. Rooney’s preference for Messi only added fuel to those stories—until he addressed them directly in an appearance on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

“People think I hate him [Ronaldo],” Rooney said. “I love him. I think he’s an absolute genius and what he’s doing is incredible. I love Cristiano and playing with him. I don’t think people realize actually how close me and him were. I think just because I’ve said that I think Messi is better than Ronaldo, people think I don’t like Cristiano”.

While the former Manchester United striker described Ronaldo as one of the greatest forwards the game has ever seen, he admitted his admiration for Messi’s all-around brilliance tips the scales.

Lionel Messi in action against Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“I absolutely love Messi, love watching him play and that was the only reason because I think Messi had a little bit more in terms of how he played and taking players on and whatever. Ronaldo’s a killer and people think because I’ve said Messi is better than Ronaldo, I don’t like him or speak down on him,” he added.

The backstory: Rooney and Ronaldo’s World Cup clash

The rumors of tension between Rooney and Ronaldo date back to the 2006 World Cup in Germany, when England met Portugal in the Round of 16. In a heated match, Rooney was sent off after a challenge on Ricardo Carvalho—an incident made more controversial when Ronaldo was seen urging the referee to show his Manchester United teammate a red card.

That moment sparked widespread speculation of a fallout between the two stars. While both publicly downplayed the rift in the years that followed, the narrative lingered, even after Ronaldo left Manchester United and later, after Rooney’s retirement.

Now, Rooney has sought to put the matter to rest once and for all, making it clear that his admiration for Messi does not diminish his respect and affection for Ronaldo.

