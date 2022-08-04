Paris Saint-Germain continue to strengthen their already star-studded squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Their newest signing knows a thing or two about playing with the all-time greats, as he won the Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he will join forces with Lionel Messi and company.

Even after their most ambitious transfer window in history, Paris Saint-Germain have fallen short in their quest for the UEFA Champions League last year. Therefore, the Ligue 1 champions have made some changes for this season.

Mauricio Pochettino is no longer at the helm, as PSG rescinded his contract to bring in Christophe Galtier. Named Ligue 1 Coach of the Year for two consecutive seasons, the French boss is already tailoring the roster the way he wants.

While he already has the firepower he needs up front with Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, Galtier felt PSG would use the arrival of new players in the middle of the park. Consequently, he pulled off the signing of a player who already knows what it's like to play with the biggest stars in world soccer.

Euro 2016 winning player with Ronaldo joins Lionel Messi's PSG

On Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing of Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches from Lille in a €15 million deal. Sanches, 24, signed a contract that will keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2027.

"He’s a player who has qualities that others don’t have, particularly if I compare him with Marco [Verratti], Viti [Vitinha] or Danilo [Pereira]," Galtier said in a press conference, via Get French Football News.

"This kind of player is very explosive, powerful and can have an impact. He has the capacity to break the lines and make defensive recoveries. There was an opportunity in the market for a player who knows both Ligue 1 as well as the highest level, and he’s an international."

This is certainly a great opportunity for Sanches to finally bring out his best. After making an impression at only 19 in the Euro 2016 — which he won with Portugal alongside Cristiano Ronaldo — Bayern forked out €35m to sign him from Benfica. However, he never performed as expected and was sent on loan to Swansea before being sold to Lille in 2019.

Fortunately, the French club helped Sanches get his career back on track over the last three years. Fast-forward to today, PSG give Sanches a second chance to show his true potential at one of the most ambitious clubs in Europe.