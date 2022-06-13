Honduras play against Canada for a League A Group C game of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Honduras vs Canada: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League in the US

Honduras and Canada meet in the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula on June 13, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). Another win for the visitors would put them one step closer to another big tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Nations League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Honduras must win this game at all costs if they want to play in the Nations League Finals, but in case of losing this game they will have the option to play in the Gold Cup as the second best team in the standings.

Canada as big favorites are likely to win Group C to advance to the next round which ensures them not only a ticket to the Finals of the competition but also a direct qualification to the Gold Cup.

Honduras vs Canada: Match Information

Date: Monday, June 13, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Live Stream: Paramount+

Honduras vs Canada: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Honduras vs Canada: Storylines

Honduras are in the second spot of Group C with 3 points after winning a game against Curaçao and losing another against the same team. That loss is what puts Honduras in a tough spot where they must win this game against Canada or else settle for second spot.

Canada must win this game to advance to the next round, but there is a remote possibility that if Honduras wins 5-0 they could get the first spot due to the goal difference, but Canada are big favorites and they recently won against Curaçao 4 -0 at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Honduras vs Canada in the U.S.

This 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League game for the League A Group C will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Honduras vs Canada: Predictions And Odds

Canada are favorites at 1.60 odds that will pay $160 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they haven't won an on the road game since February. Honduras are underdogs at 4.80 odds. The draw is offered at 3.60 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this CONCACAF Nations League game is: Canada 1.60.

BetMGM Honduras 4.80 Draw / Totals 3.60 / 2.5 Canada 1.60

* Odds via BetMGM.