Honduras and Panama will clash at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula in a match for the 7th round of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Find here all the detailed information about this WCQ soccer game including the date, time, TV channel and location.

The home side will be looking its first win in the competition. Honduras have been struggling in the tournament and are at the bottom of the Final Round standings with 3 points after 6 matches, with 3 draws and 3 defeats.

Panama, on the other hand, are in fourth place with 8 points, six behind leaders Mexico. They lost their last two games playing as visitors, including a 4-1 loss to Canada on Matchday 6 of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Honduras vs Panama: Date

Honduras and Panama will face each other at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula on Friday, November 12, in a match for the seventh round of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Honduras vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 8.05 PM

CT: 7.05 PM

MT: 6.05 PM

PT: 5.05 PM

Honduras vs Panama: TV Channel to watch in the US

The match between Honduras vs Panama to be played on Friday, November 12 at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula for the seventh round of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO.