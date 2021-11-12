Honduras and Panama square off today at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula in a match for the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

Honduras and Panama will face each other today at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula in a match for the 7th round of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.

Honduras have been struggling in the tournament so far. They haven't won a single game yet and are at the bottom of the World Cup Qualifying Final Round standings, with only 3 points after 6 games.

Panama, on the other hand, dream of qulifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar. They are in fourth position in the table with 8 points, 6 behind leaders Mexico, but only 2 behind third-placed Canada, who face Costa Rica.

Honduras vs Panama: Time of the Game

Argentina: 10.05 PM

Brazil: 10.05 PM

Honduras: 7.05 PM

Panama: 8.05 PM

US: 8.05 PM (ET)

Canada: 8.05 PM

Honduras vs Panama: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Honduras: TSi Honduras

Panama: RPC, TVMax, Nex

US: UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Paramount+

Canada: OneSoccer