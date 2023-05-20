In his farewell game at Anfield, Liverpool‘s UEFA Champions League dreams were kept alive by a spectacular equalizer from Roberto Firmino. Their Premier League Matchday 37 game against Aston Villa on Saturday ended in a 1-1 tie.

Thanks to the soon-to-be Brazillian free agent’s goal off a Mohamed Salah cross, their top-four spot is still theoretically feasible, though not very probable. In spite of their best efforts, Jurgen Klopp‘s players were unable to pull off the victory they deserved.

The Reds’ chances of making the top European tournament are now very slim, as Manchester United and Newcastle just need a point to guarantee themselves a slot in the top four. While Firmino’s emotional farewell to the fans will be the lasting image of the game, forward Cody Gakpo’s battle scars will serve as a constant reminder of the difficulty of the situation.

Watch: Tyrone Mings’ horror challenge on Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo was visibly injured after Tyrone Mings‘ reckless plunge on the Liverpool striker. The Aston Villa defender was trying to regain control of the ball, but he miscalculated and caught Gakpo in the chest with his left foot.

Referee John Brooks showed caution for a high foot, and after consulting VAR about whether or not to issue a red card, he ultimately chose to uphold the on-field judgment. In addition, the match official was very upset as the Dutch striker disclosed the magnitude of the injury to him.

And the scars were apparently nasty; the studs dug deep scrapes all the way down his chest, as could be seen in various images online. Many spectators at Anfield and online were surprised by the referee’s decision not to send the England international out for his dangerous tackle. Match commentators made the initial call that no foul play was seen on Mings’ part, but the association of match officials is likely to provide a more thorough explanation at a later date.