With starting goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand leaving the game early with an injury, Carlos Queiroz's Iran will need backup Hossein Hosseini to step up big-time.

Carlos Queiroz and Iran knew they were in for a complicated debut in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. They were set to face one of the biggest candidates, England, a team looking to make a statement early in the tournament.

That's why they needed to be nearly perfect to get the job done. Unfortunately, just seven minutes into the game, starting GK Alireza Beyranvand clashed with teammate Majid Hosseini. Eventually, the goalie had to leave the game.

That may have left millions of fans all over the world wondering who's his replacement Hossein Hosseini, where he plays, how old, and how tall he is. If that's your case, then you've come to the right place.

How Old Is Hossein Hosseini?

Seyed Hossein Hossein was born in Shiraz, Iran, on 30 June 1992, so he's 30 years old already. He's been a part of Iran's youth teams since the U-17 squad, and he has made 7 appearances for the first team since making his debut in 2018.

How Tall Is Hossein Hosseini?

Hossein Hosseini is 1.87 m (6 ft 2 in) tall, so he's got a pretty standard frame for a goalkeeper.

What's Hossein Hosseini's Current Team?

Hossein Hosseini plays for Persian Gulf Pro League club Esteghlal. He's a bit of a team legend, with 119 appearances since 2012 thus far. He's also played for Bargh Shiraz, and Malavan .