Houston Dynamo will face Los Angeles FC for Week 28 of the 2022 MLS Regular Season. Check out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Houston Dynamo will host Los Angeles FC for a Week 28 matchup of the 2022 MLS Regular Season. Here you can check out how to watch or live stream this MLS game free in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds. If you are in the US, you can live stream this game on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Houston Dynamo have been struggling to win lately. In fact, the team managed by Paulo Nagamura has a record of 4 losses and 1 draw. In fact, Dynamo have conceded 13 goals in those games. An astonishing number of goals.

On the other side, Los Angeles FC want to comeback to the winning road again. In fact, the team managed by Steve Cherundolo has lost in their last two matchdays as the visiting team. After a 7-game winning streak, it seems off that LAFC are relaxing.

Houston Dynamo vs LAFC: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: PNC Stadium, Houston, Texas

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Houston Dynamo vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Houston Dynamo vs LAFC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Houston Dynamo will face Los Angeles FC for the 10th time on Wednesday night. However, the Texas franchise haven't yet won to LAFC. In fact, in their last four games, there's been three draws and one win picked up by LAFC.

In their last matchup at the PNC Stadium, for Week 2 of the 2021 MLS Season, the game ended as a draw. The goals were scored by Corey Baird for LAFC, and Tyler Pasher for Dynamo. However, neither of both players are still playing for those teams.

How to watch Houston Dynamo vs LAFC in the US

This 2022 MLS Matchup between Houston Dynamo and Los Angeles FC will be played on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET). And, this Week 28 game will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as My13 KCOP, ESPN+, Estrella TV, and ESPNLA 710 AM in the US.

Houston Dynamo vs LAFC: Predictions and Odds

The oddsmakers in the US have revealed their predictions and odds for this Week 28 matchup. According to BetMGM, Los Angeles FC have -110 odds to win this game, while Houston Dynamo have +250 odds to pick up the win at home. A draw would make a +270 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!