Houston Dynamo take on LAFC at PNC Stadium in Houston for the 2022 MLS. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Houston Dynamo and LAFC meet in the 2022 MLS. This game will take place at PNC Stadium in Houston. The home team has one last chance but it is unlikely that they will make it to the postseason. Here is all the detailed information about this MLS game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Houston Dynamo are the worst Western Conference team, they are in 14th spot of the standings with 7-5-15. The worst thing is that in the last five games, Houston lost four games and only tied one against the Colorado Rapids.

LAFC are the leaders of the conference with 18-3-6 overall, although the last two weeks were bad for them with a couple of losses against the San Jose Earthquakes and Austin. Their record in the last five games is 3-2.

Houston Dynamo vs LAFC: Date

Houston Dynamo and LAFC play for the 2022 MLS on Wednesday, August 31 at PNC Stadium in Houston. The home team needs to win every game and hope for a miracle to make the playoffs, but the visitors are big favorites and they are unlikely to lose this game.

Houston Dynamo vs LAFC: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Houston Dynamo vs LAFC at the 2022 MLS

This game for the 2022 MLS, Houston Dynamo and LAFC at the PNC Stadium in Houston on Wednesday, August 31, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are My13 KCOP, ESPN+, Estrella TV, ESPNLA 710 AM