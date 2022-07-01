Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos reportedly approached some big people for aid in winning the Ballon d'Or in 2020. Here, find out how and why he is believed to have done that.

According to a story in El Confidencial, Sergio Ramos urged the head of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, to put pressure on UEFA to assist him to win the Ballon d'Or in 2020. Starting in 2019, according to reports, the then-Real Madrid captain left repeated voicemails on Rubiales' phone expressing his desire for the honor and begging for assistance.

As of yet, just a few snippets of the recordings are accessible online. It was after the COVID-19 pandemic mid-season break when Ramos' "special' efforts were made apparent. La Liga resumed in June 2020, and the Whites snatched the championship away from their opponents after a 10-game winning run after a sport-related suspension in March.

Obviously, the Spanish veteran defender was a key player in Los Blancos' success at the time. As a result, soccer's most coveted individual award is something that he thinks he is entitled to.

Why did Ramos think he should win Ballon d'Or 2020?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ramos was captured in another discussion with the president of the Spanish Football Federation somewhere between July and August of 2020. Within a few weeks before the formal awards presentation, the 36-year-old is heard pleading his case to Rubiales and publicly requesting the important person to back him in any manner he could.

“You know that I’ve never asked you for anything but if I want to do it today it’s because I think this has been a special year for the performances I’ve delivered. I would like you to help me in whatever way you can and use your connections at UEFA linked to the Ballon d’Or. I would be grateful to you all my life, not only for me but also because I think Spanish football deserves it very much”,Ramos told Rubiales.

As a response, the RFEF president wished Ramos success in the UEFA Champions League and hinted that he knew he deserved the prize, the report adds. As for his commitment to support the defender, he said he would, but he was honest about the fact that the prize was not something he decided on, so he couldn't make any guarantees.

It is a fact that Ramos was an important component of Real Madrid's triumph as captain, but Robert Lewandowski was an even better contender for the Ballon d'Or that year. When the pandemic struck, the bookmakers made the Polish striker a heavy favorite to win the award because he scored more goals than any other European player. However, the ceremony was subsequently canceled.