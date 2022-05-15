Given the overwhelming demand for tickets for the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Final, it is possible that Eintracht Frankfurt's fans may overpower Rangers supporters in Seville, Spain. Here, find out how many German fans will be present at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers will meet in the 2021-22 Europa League Final on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Seville, Spain. Despite this being their first Europa League final, both clubs had previously reached this level of the tournament in its predecessor, the UEFA Cup, making this a once-in-a-lifetime chance for European success.

The Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville will host the championship game. As the home field of La Liga club Sevilla, the venue has a storied history in this tournament. The stadium will be able to hold 40,000 people for this decisive game.

7,000 tickets were kept by UEFA, with the rest 33,000 going on sale. UEFA sold 13,000 of those tickets via a poll that was available to the entire public. The remaining 20,000 tickets may be purchased from the venues directly, with each venue getting 10,000 tickets to resell to the public.

2021-2022 UEFA Europa League Final: How many Eintracht Frankfurt supporters will be present?

For the final matchup with the Scottish heavyweights, Eintracht supporters are anticipated to return to Spain in significant numbers after selling out Camp Nou for the quarterfinal triumph with 30,000 away fans. It has now been discovered that a record number of fans applied to attend the match against Rangers, and those expectations have been blown out of proportion.

Now, 100,000 faithful fans of Die Adler sought for tickets to the Europa League Final. More than 60,000 German fans have been expected to travel to Spain to support their team in the 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League Final. Frankfurt board member Axel Hellmann remarked: "We anticipated a significant surge of inquiries, but this enthusiasm is astounding and has well beyond our expectations".

In addition, the Bundesliga side's sporting director Markus Krosche stated: "Our fans are incredibly resourceful. They will find a way to get tickets There will be at least double the number who were in Barcelona. I think we will have incredible support in Seville."

To accommodate the anticipated influx of the Eagles' supporters, more flights from Germany to Spain will be added on the day of the match. A total of eight more Frankfurt-to-Seville and seven of Munich-to-Seville and Jerez flights were announced by Lufthansa and Eurowings on Friday, May 13.