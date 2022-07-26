Bad news for France's national team and Juventus as Pogba could miss several months due to a knee injury and it is unlikely that he will return in time to play in the Serie A regular season.

France are the defending FIFA World Cup champions and Paul Pogba is one of the players who won the big title alongside teammate Mbappe. But his pro career apart from his role with France's national team has not been as fruitful.

Pogba has only played for two teams during his senior career, his first team was Manchester United in 2011 and a year later he played for Juventus where he showed all his midfield talent. After 124 games with Juventus he returned to Manchester United to play from 2016 to 2022 and again Pogba would return to Italy to play for Juventus.

The last time Pogba scored a goal for France's national team was on June 28, 2021 in a game against Switzerland. It is very likely that Pogba will be part of the roster to play in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but with a knee injury his chances are low.

How many months could Paul Pogba miss due to his knee injury?

Less than a day ago it was revealed that Paul Pogba suffered a knee injury, specifically an injury (tear) to the lateral meniscus. The injury occurred during a pre-season training and that type of injury requires a waiting time of at least 6 to 8 weeks to heal completely without surgery and with physical therapy.

Two months out means Pogba will not be ready for the start of the Italian Serie A on August 21, 2022. He could be ready to play at the end of September but France's national team is due to play in the Nations League on September 22 against Austria. .

Pogba is likely to be available to play the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will take place in Qatar on November 21 this year until December 18. France's first game in the big tournament will be against Australia.