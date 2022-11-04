Philadelphia Union will be one of the two teams that will play the final of this 2022 MLS season, and here we will tell you if this team has ever played and also won a final.

Philadelphia Union will be one of the two finalists of this 2022 MLS season (the other are the Los Angeles FC). They are a truly recent franchise, barely 14 years old of existence, and 12 seasons in MLS. Now they can be the new champions, were they ever champions before? Here we tell you.

The franchise was founded in February 2008. They were the result of a $47 million package approved by Delaware County politicians and Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell, which included the cost of Subaru Park and a major urban renewal project. They started competing from the 2010 season.

Since then they have reached the postseason 7 times, in two of which they were leaders of the Eastern Conference: 2020 and in the current edition 2022. Their worst participation was in 2015, in which they finished 9th in their Conference and 18th in the overall.

Philadelphia Union in the postseason

As mentioned before, the Philadelphia Union was in the postseason in 7 of the 13 seasons they have played so far. In all of them, their best participation has been this year in which they were champions of the Eastern Conference. This will then be the first final for the Union, with which they have never been MLS champions.

