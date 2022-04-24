There is no doubt that Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players in football history, has set several records and received many individual honors. Let's see how his championship stats stack up against those of the other players currently competing.

Paris Saint-Germain have won the Ligue 1 championship after a 1-1 draw with Lens. This is Lionel Messi's first French prize since he joined the Red-and-Blues n on a free transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2021.

There were still four matches to go until Mauricio Pochettino's team won the championship back from Lille after their unexpected victory in the 2020-21 season's final round. After two decades in Spain, the 34-year-old Argentine required some time to adjust to the French division, but he still contributed four goals and 13 assists.

This was the 39th title in the forward's career. He won the great majority of them while playing for Barcelona, 35 in all (2004-2021). For the Argentina national team, he won three championships; while the most recent club one came while playing for Paris Saint-Germain in France's Ligue 1.

Messi's trophy list compared to other active players

Let's compare those numbers to other active superstars, such as his former teammates at Barcelona, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez, as well as his former La Liga rival and current PSG teammate, Sergio Ramos. You can also find out the comparison with some ex-Real Madrid players, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Karim Benzema.

Sergio Ramos - 26

Messi and Ramos playing in the same team, who would have ever thought? Real Madrid will never be the same without Sergio Ramos. When he was captain, he led the club to 22 major championships, 10 of which he won. In-depth information about each award's recipients is provided below: Five titles in La Liga, four in the Supercopa de Espanol, and three in the UEFA Champions League: In addition to the 2021-22 French Ligue 1 title, the defender can also boast of winning the FIFA World Cup once, and the UEFA Euro twice, tallying a total of 26 titles.

Gerard Pique - 37

For the last seven years, Leo's pal, Pique has been an integral element of Barcelona's defense and helped the team achieve their greatest success ever. It's hard to believe that in more than 600 games for the Blaugrana, he's amassed an incredible 400 wins and 30 trophies for the club, including eight league crowns and three UEFA Champions Leagues. Overall, he has also achieved four titles while wearing the jersey of Mancehster United, in addition to becoming the 2010 World Cup winner, and the 2012 Euro champion.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 34

When he was only 17 years old, Messi's all-time greatest rival, Ronaldo, was part of the Sporting Lisbon team that won the Portuguese Super Cup, his first taste of a trophy. He won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, two Community Shields, and the Club World Cup with Manchester United. While with the Red Devils in 2008, he won his first Champions League trophy. Aside from winning three consecutive Champions Leagues from 2016 to 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo has won four more throughout his time at Real Madrid.

Additionally, he won the La Liga title twice, two Spanish Cups, the two Spanish Super Cups, the three Club World Cups, and the UEFA Super Cup three times. In his first season with Juventus, Ronaldo won the Italian Super Cup and the Serie A championship, adding to his collection of trophies already amassed while at Real Madrid. He went on to win both championships, as well as the Italian Cup, in the ensuing year. In his career, Ronaldo has collected 34 trophies.

Gareth Bale - 18

After his time at Barcelona's rivals, Real Madrid, Gareth Bale was considered one of the world's top players. At 32, he would be one of the Whites' most decorated players, having signed from Tottenham in the summer of 2013 for a cost of €100 million. He is expected to leave the Spanish capital in the summer with four Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España. The veteran has also won the English league cup in his career with Tottenham, to reach his career overall of 18 titles.

Sergio Busquets - 34

Busquets inherited the captain's armband from Lionel Messi after the latter left on a free transfer to join PSG last summer. The midfield veteran will have to go through this season trophy-less, but in total, he is one of the players whose record is very close to Lionel Messi's with 34 trophies won. He has played more than 450 games for Barcelona in various competitions. Having him in the squad, the club has won 6 La Liga titles, 3 UEFA Champions League titles, 3 UEFA Super Cups, and also 3 FIFA Club World Cup titles. He was also present in the Spanish team that won the 2010 World Cup.

Luis Suarez - 19

Seven league championships and a Champions League at the club level, as well as the 2011 Copa America with Uruguay, are among Messi's former Barca teammate, Luis Suarez's 19 major accolades to his name. The Uruguayan striker's illustrious European career, which has included stops at Groningen, Ajax, and Barcelona, requires no introduction. He has six La Liga crowns, a Champions League trophy, and four Copa Del Reys to his credit.

Karim Benzema - 30

With 20 trophies with Real Madrid to his name, Benzema is the most decorated player in the history of Barcelona's nemesis, having won four Champions League, as well as four Club World Cups, three La Ligas, and three European Super Cups. His four Spanish Supercup wins, and two Copa del Rey titles are also added to the list. At Lyon, he managed to lift the Ligue 1 trophy four times, as well as the French Supercup four times, and the French Cup once. He has added the 2021 UEFA Nations League trophy to his remarkable cabinet of 30 trophies.