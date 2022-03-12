Erling Haaland has rejected Real Madrid and Barcelona, as the Norwegian would like to continue his career in the Premier League. The English media claim that the 21-year-old will wear the Manchester City jersey from next season. Here, check out how much a potential deal would be worth.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland will almost certainly leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season. The 21-year-old striker has been linked with many European clubs, most recently La Liga giants Barcelona, Real Madrid, as well as Bayern and Manchester City.

Los Blancos have recently turned their attention on luring Kylian Mbappe, who is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent this summer. The prolific striker has also been vastly associated with a transfer to their arch-rivals Barca, and it has even been said that coach Xavi Hernandez personally traveled to Germany to persuade him to choose the Blaugrana.

However, it remains questionable whether Barcelona could, in fact, afford to add him to their ranks and meet his agent Mino Raiola's demands. In the meantime, it is Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola who has been in search of a new striker, and the Dortmund ace looks like an ideal solution.

Erling Haaland could cost Manchester City more than expected

English publication Daily Mail suggests that Erling Haaland has reached an agreement with Premier League leaders Manchester City. In spite of the enormous interest of other top European clubs, Haaland has opted to accept the Citizens' offer. In fact, the player has a strong bond with the EPL side as his father, Alf Inge, spent three seasons at the Etihad Stadium, from 2000 to 2003.

Now, the Sky Blues are ready to splash €75 million on Haaland's release clause, but the total value of the transfer could reach up to €120 million with agent bonuses included. In any case, the move could cost Man City less than what Tottenham is asking for Harry Kane, a minimum of €150 million.

The report adds that representatives of the club and agent Mino Raiola have already had discussions on this topic. They have talked about the personal conditions and the finances that will be needed for this transfer to be realized in the summer. Thus, it is believed that Haaland could earn a salary of €20-25 million per year if he were to facilitate a move to the Premier League.