After weeks of wait, Lionel Messi has finally been introduced as Inter Miami player. The soccer community knew long ago the Argentine star would take his talents to MLS, but it took some time before he was officially announced by the team.

Following two exhausting years at Paris Saint-Germain, the 36-year-old is starting a new chapter in his life. Needless to say, the arrival of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is a game-changer for Major League Soccer.

Now that the paperwork is done and he was formally presented to fans, many wonder when Messi will make his debut at his new team. If you’re one of them, don’t worry, because Leo might take the field soon.

Messi hints at possible date for Inter Miami debut

“I want to thank you all for yesterday! The rain changed the plans but even so it was beautiful. Thank you to everyone who showed up, thank you very much for all the love and also thank you to the artists who were there and, despite the weather, sang great. See you again on Friday…,” Messi wrote on Instagram.

His last phrase all but confirms that Messi will make his Inter Miami debut on Friday, July 21, against Cruz Azul in the 2023 Leagues Cup, where the Herons hope to do much better than in the domestic tournament.

Inter Miami head into this competition riding on a string of terrible results, as they see themselves botton of the Eastern Conference standings in the 2023 MLS season. Will Messi take the South Florida franchise to new heights?