Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been given a further injury setback and now must battle the clock to recover in time for the World Cu in November. The Frenchman has been out for the start of Graham Potter's time at Stamford Bridge after suffering a muscular injury in the Blues' second Premier League game of the season.

The 31-year-old midfielder hurt his hamstring in the dying minutes of a game played on August 14, resulting in a 2-2 tie with Tottenham. He made a comeback to training at the end of September, and he was expected to play a role in the recent UEFA Champions League Group Stage matchups against Milan.

However, he aggravated his hamstring injury in the pregame warmup and had to sit out again. "He is due to meet a consultant at the weekend. It's a setback. It's not good news, but anything other than that, I can't give you anything more", said Chelsea coach Graham Potter in Friday's press conference.

How serious is Kante's injury and will he come back in time for the World Cup?

With Didier Deschamps at the helm, France won the World Cup for the first time in 20 years in 2018. The midfielder was an integral part of the team, starting every game he was eligible to play in.

According to the French publication L'Equipe, Kante will be out for at least another two weeks, which would cause him to miss another five games in all competitions. There has been no official confirmation of his recuperation timeframe, however.

Despite a possible timely recovery, Kante will only have one match to prove his fitness before Didier Deschamps names the France World Cup squad on November 9; Chelsea will play Arsenal in the Premier League on November 6, followed by a Carabao Cup match against Manchester City on the evening of Deschamps' announcement.

Kante will be under intense pressure to perform well because of the many ailments that have plagued the French team in recent months. As a result, the French boss is unlikely to choose any player whose health is in doubt.

In addition, if the physician determines that surgery is necessary, the Chelsea ace's World Cup chances will be significantly diminished. The 31-year-old hasn't suited up for Les Bleus since early June, missing their past five international matches due to injury.