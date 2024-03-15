How to watch Chivas vs Club America for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 16, 2024

In a new edition of the derby Chivas will face off against Club America on Matchday 12 of the Clausura 2024 in Liga MX. Stay updated with all the crucial details for this match, including the date, kickoff time, and multiple online streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Chivas vs Club America for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This is without a doubt the most important game of the weekend in the Liga Mx. The two archrivals will meet again after just a few days ago they faced each other for the Concacaf Champions League.

The precedent favors Club America, who managed to advance to the quarterfinals. However, each story is different, and in fact the second leg game was won by Chivas 3-2, a result that was insufficient. A new derby full of emotions is what the fans expect.

When will the Chivas vs Club America game be played?

The game for the Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Chivas and Club America will be played this Saturday, March 16 at 11:05 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

Where to watch Chivas vs Club America

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Chivas and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: Telemundo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC.