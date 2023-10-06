How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 12 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has a matchup between teams in good forms. This confrontation involves Cruz Azul facing Pumas UNAM at Estadio Azteca. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM for Free in the US on Fubo]

Cruz Azul didn’t have a favorable start to the season, but they have grown a lot in their last pair of matchups. Despite being 15th before the weekend began, their two consecutive victories placed them very near the postseason.

Pumas UNAM have been another reliable team this season as they appear solid in the fourth position coming into this encounter. Their current form is boosted by three victories in the last four matches.

When will Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM be played?

Cruz Azul will be defying Pumas UNAM on Matchday 12 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Saturday, October 7. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM in the US

The game between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM on Matchday 12 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, and Univision are the other options.