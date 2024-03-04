How to watch Herediano vs Robin Hood for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 5, 2024

Herediano take on Robin Hood in the opening match of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16. This overview offers vital information on the encounter, such as the date, venue, time of kickoff, and options for viewing or streaming the game online within the United States.

[Watch Herediano vs Robin Hood online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Herediano emerged as one of the standout surprises in the opening round. Defying expectations as underdogs, they clinched their series against Toluca, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory in the second leg, remarkably as visitors at the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

Aiming for a historic advance to the quarterfinals, Herediano face a favorable opportunity. Their opponents, Robin Hood from Paramaribo, Suriname, are considered inferior on paper. However, Robin Hood are set to challenge one of Central America’s premier clubs, looking to create their own upset in this series.

When will the Herediano vs Robin Hood match be played?

The game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Herediano and Robin Hood will be played this Tuesday, March 5 at 5:00 PM (ET).

Herediano vs Robin Hood: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Where to watch Herediano vs Robin Hood

This first leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Herediano and Robin Hood be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.