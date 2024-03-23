How to watch Panama vs Jamaica for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 24, 2024

Panama and Jamaica will battle it out as they vie for the coveted “Consolation Prize” – securing third place in the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League. For fans eager to witness every moment of this gripping showdown, comprehensive details regarding the match’s date, kickoff time, and an array of viewing alternatives in the United States are readily accessible.

It’s the matchup neither of the semi-finalists had hoped to play. Nevertheless, securing a spot in the top four is a commendable achievement, prompting both teams to strive for the highest possible finish, despite their initial aspirations to reach the final.

The defeat was particularly bitter for Jamaica, who came agonizingly close to defeating the United States, only to be held to a draw in the dying moments and subsequently falling short in overtime. Claiming third place would serve as a fitting reward for their tremendous effort. Meanwhile, Panama faced a significant challenge against Mexico, highlighting their need to exhibit a stronger performance than they did against the formidable “Aztecs.”

When will the Panama vs Jamaica game be played?

The game for the third place of the 2024 Concacaf Nations League between Panama and Jamaica will be played on Sunday, March 24 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Panama vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Where to watch Panama vs Jamaica

This 2024 Concacaf Nations League third place game between Panama and Jamaica will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA.