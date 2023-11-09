How to watch Spain U17 vs Canada U17 online in the US and Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023 U17 FIFA World Cup in Indonesia starts and Matchday 1 has a very interesting game between Spain and Canada. Here you will find all the information about how to watch it in the US and Canada.

[Watch Spain U17 vs Canada U17 online on Fubo]

Indonesia will host the 2023 U17 FIFA World Cup. This tournament is very helpful for scouts who want to see the best young talents performing under pressure to determine who has what it takes to become a future star.

Spain and Canada belong to Group B alongside Mali and Uzbekistan. Both squads want to start their journey with the right foot, and getting the three points will be crucial for their hopes.

When will Spain U17 vs Canada U17 be played?

Spain U17 vs Canada U17 will face each other on Friday, November 10, at Stadion Manahan in Surakarta, Indonesia. The game will start at 7 AM (ET).

Spain U17 vs Canada U17: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 AM

CT: 6 AM

MT: 5 AM

PT: 4 AM

How to watch Spain U17 vs Canada U17 in the US and Canada

This game between Spain U17 and Canada U17 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo, while in Canada it will be on TSN4, TSN1, RDS App, TSN+. Other options in the US: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2.