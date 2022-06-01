Hungary and England will begin their participation in what will be a new edition of the Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Hungary vs England: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US and Canada 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League

Hungary and England will face each other at Puskás Aréna (Budapest) in their first match in Group C of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.

A new edition of the Nations League is on the line, and only the first team of each group will qualify for the next round to continue fighting for the title, while the worst national teams will be relegated to a lesser category. France were the last champion.

Hungary and England join Germany and Italy in Group C. This group is perhaps one of the most complicated as it has three of the best teams in the world. Hungary´s game against England which was scheduled to be played behind closed doors will now have a crowd of over 30,000.

Hungary vs England: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Hungary and England that will take place at Puskás Aréna, Budapest, will be played on Saturday, June 4.

Hungary vs England: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV channels in the US and Canada to watch Hungary and England

The game to be played between Hungary and England on Matchday 1 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League group stage will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow de match by tunning DAZN.