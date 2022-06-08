Hungary and Germany clash at the Puskás Aréna on Matchday 3 of the Group C League A of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States and Canada.

Hungary and Germany will face each other at the Puskás Aréna (Budapest) on Matchday 3 of the Group C League A of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Group C is very even, with only three points separating the top team from the bottom one. Hungary are the weakest team in the group, however, they are second in the standings with three points. The team led by Marco Rossi defeated England 1-0 and lost 2-1 to Italy.

On the other hand, Germany, the first national team to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup (excluding the host country), have yet to win in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. The team managed by Hansi Flick 1-1 draw with Italy and a 1-1 tie with England. The 2014 World Cup champions must start winning if they want to advance to the next round, as only the top teams of each group qualify.

Hungary vs Germany: Date

Hungary and Germany will meet at the Puskás Aréna, Budapest on Saturday, June 11, on Matchday 3 of the Group C League A of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.

Hungary vs Germany: Time by State in the US

ET: 14:45 PM

CT: 13:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channels in the US and Canada to watch Hungary vs Germany

The game to be played between Hungary and Germany on Matchday 3 of the Group C League A of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV. Other options: ViX, Fox Soccer Plus. Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow de match by tunning DAZN.

How to watch Hungary vs Germany anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Hungary and Germany but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.