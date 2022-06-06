Iceland take on Albania at Laugardalsvöllur in Reykjavík for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Iceland and Albania meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Laugardalsvöllur in Reykjavík. The visitors play their first game in the tournament after their game against Russia was cancelled. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Iceland are leading their group after drawing against Israel 2-2 on the road, both teams scored goals in each half but in the end the game ended in a draw in front of 13,150 fans in Haifa.

Albania lost a game on the road this year in an International Friendly game against Spain in Cornella de Llobregat 2-1. After that game they tied 0-0 in another friendly game against Georgia.

Iceland vs Albania: Date

Iceland and Albania play for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Monday, June 6 at Laugardalsvöllur in Reykjavík. The home team is in better form than the visitors, but they have more rest days than the home team, this game will be highly defensive.

Iceland vs Albania: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Iceland vs Albania at the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, Iceland and Albania at the Laugardalsvöllur in Reykjavík on Monday, June 6, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is VIX.

