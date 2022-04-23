Independiente del Valle and Atletico Miniero will face each other at Banco Guayaquil Stadium on Matchday 3 of Group D of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Independiente del Valle and Atletico Miniero: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Copa Libertadores

Independiente del Valle and Atletico Miniero will meet at Banco Guayaquil Stadium (Sangolquí) on Matchday 3 of 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage. Both teams are the best of Group D. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

El Negriazul are at the top of the Group D standings with 4 points. In its first Copa Libertadores match, Independiente del Valle defeated America Mineiro 2-0, while on Matchday 2 tied 2-2 with Deportes Tolima. In addition, the Ecuadorian team are positioned fifth in the Liga Pro with 14 points, five points behind Barcelona SC, which leads with 19.

On the other hand, Atletico Miniero won its first Copa Libertadores match, after defeating Deportes Tolima 2-0, and in its second match drew 1-1 with America Mineiro. The team led by Antonio Mohamed will face Coritiba for the Brasileirao tournament on Saturday, April 23.

Independiente del Valle vs Atletico Miniero: Date

Independiente del Valle and Atletico Miniero will play at Banco Guayaquil Stadium on Tuesday, April 23, on Matchday 3 of 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage.

Independiente del Valle vs Atletico Miniero: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Independiente del Valle vs Atletico Miniero

The game to be played between Independiente del Valle vs Atletico Miniero on Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).