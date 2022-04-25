Independiente del Valle and Atletico Mineiro will play their third Conmebol Libertadores group stage game. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Independiente del Valle vs Atletico Mineiro: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 Copa Libertadores in the US

The two teams with the highest points in Group D, Independiente del Valle and Atletico Mineiro, face each other in a duel that can define who of the two will be the only group leaders. Find here all you need to know about this Conmebol Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Ecuadorian team are the current leaders of Group D, but only because of the goal difference since they have, like their rivals in this game, 4 points. That is why a victory would allow them to be leaders in solitude. They have, on the other hand, a greater obligation because they are local and play against the strongest team in the group.

For their part, the visitors could also remain as sole leaders with victory. However, taking into account that they will play as visitors, even a draw could be a good result for them, so they could define a hypothetical first place playing as locals. However, a victory would leave them in a very good position to advance to the round of 16 and the Brazilians will be looking for that possibility.

Independiente del Valle vs Atletico Mineiro: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Banco Guayaquil Stadium, Quito, Ecuador

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Independiente del Valle vs Atletico Miniero: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Independiente del Valle vs Atletico Miniero: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two teams only coincided in the same group once in history, and it is for this reason that there are not too many clashes between them. Only 2 are recorded in all of history, and in them there were no dominators, since they were a victory for each of them, and obviously without draws.

That only time they coincided was in the 2016 edition of the Conmebol Libertadores, more precisely in Group E. There it was, as mentioned above, a victory for each one: February 25, 2016 1-0 in favor of Atletico Mineiro, and on April 7, 2016 3-2 in favor of Independiente del Valle. In both cases, they were local victories.

How to watch or live stream Independiente del Valle vs Atletico Miniero in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, April 26 at the Banco Guayaquil Stadium for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Independiente del Valle and Atletico Miniero will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Independiente del Valle vs Atletico Miniero: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Atletico Mineiro are the favorite with +150 odds, while Independiente del Valle have +195. A tie would finish in a +225 payout.

Caliente Independiente del Valle +195 Tie +225 Atletico Mineiro +195

*Odds via Caliente