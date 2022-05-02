One of the teams with a perfect score in this Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras, will visit Independiente Petrolero this Tuesday, May 3. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, prediction and odds in the United States.

The last Libertadores champions have a perfect score in this 2022 edition, and want to continue on this path when they visit Independiente Petrolero this Tuesday, May 3 at 8:30 PM (ET). Find here all you need to know about this Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Palmeiras had a really excellent start. Not only did they win their first three games, but they did so with great authority: 4-0 against Deportivo Tachira, 3-1 against Emelec and their rival in this game no less than 8-1. Without a doubt, the Brazilian team is showing why it is one of the main candidates to win this 2022 edition of the Copa Libertadores.

In the case of the locals, it could be said that they are practically eliminated from the fight for the second place that would allow them to play the round of 16. Mathematically, the chances are there, but with the enormous difference in goals against them, they would have to give many results in their favor, one of which would be to beat Palmeiras, which is something difficult to happen.

Independiente Petrolero vs Palmeiras: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olimpico Patria, Sucre, Bolivia

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Independiente Petrolero vs Palmeiras: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Independiente Petrolero vs Palmeiras: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Taking into account that this is the first international participation of Independiente Petrolero in its entire history, it is obvious that the only confrontation it had against this rival (and in general against a Brazilian team) was the aforementioned game that they lost by 8- one.

In the case of Palmeiras, it will be the 7th Bolivian rival they will face in their history. They have really done very well against a team from this country, since in a total of 17 games, they obtained 12 wins and 4 losses, curiously without draws.

How to watch or live stream Independiente Petrolero vs Palmeiras in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, May 3 at the Estadio Olimpico Patria for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Independiente Petrolero and Palmeiras will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS.

Independiente Petrolero vs Palmeiras: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Palmeiras are the favorite with -250 odds, while Independiente Petrolero have +700. A tie would finish in a +375 payout.

Caliente Independiente Petrolero +700 Tie +375 Palmeiras -250

*Odds via Caliente