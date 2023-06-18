Indonesia vs Argentina: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 International Friendly in your country

Indonesia will play against Argentina in what will be a 2023 international friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Indonesia vs Argentina online in the US on Paramount+]

The current world champions, Argentina, are eager to make the most of the FIFA window, which offers various matches from different competitions such as the Euro Qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, and Concacaf Nations League. As Conmebol does not have any official activities scheduled during this period, South American teams are seeking friendly matches to stay competitive and active.

Argentina, understanding the importance of staying in rhythm, have chosen to face Indonesia. While Indonesia may not be considered one of the strongest teams in Asia, this match presents a unique opportunity for them to measure themselves against a formidable opponent like Argentina. This friendly encounter will allow both teams to test their skills and provide valuable experience for Indonesia in particular, as they face a top-tier team as Argentina.

Indonesia vs Argentina: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:00 AM

Germany: 2:00 PM

Indonesia: 8:00 PM

Israel: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Norway: 2:00 PM

South Africa: 2:00 PM

Switzerland: 2:00 PM

United States: 8:00 AM (ET)

Indonesia vs Argentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Public Television, TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Indonesia: TCIR, TCIR+

International: Fanatiz International, Bet365

Israel: Sports 4

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Fanatic Mexico

Norway: VG+

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal.