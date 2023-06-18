Indonesia will play against Argentina in what will be a 2023 international friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The current world champions, Argentina, are eager to make the most of the FIFA window, which offers various matches from different competitions such as the Euro Qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, and Concacaf Nations League. As Conmebol does not have any official activities scheduled during this period, South American teams are seeking friendly matches to stay competitive and active.
Argentina, understanding the importance of staying in rhythm, have chosen to face Indonesia. While Indonesia may not be considered one of the strongest teams in Asia, this match presents a unique opportunity for them to measure themselves against a formidable opponent like Argentina. This friendly encounter will allow both teams to test their skills and provide valuable experience for Indonesia in particular, as they face a top-tier team as Argentina.
Indonesia vs Argentina: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Germany: 2:00 PM
Indonesia: 8:00 PM
Israel: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Norway: 2:00 PM
South Africa: 2:00 PM
Switzerland: 2:00 PM
United States: 8:00 AM (ET)
Indonesia vs Argentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Public Television, TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Indonesia: TCIR, TCIR+
International: Fanatiz International, Bet365
Israel: Sports 4
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Fanatic Mexico
Norway: VG+
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal.