Paris Saint-Germain announced Lionel Messi‘s exit before their last game of the Ligue 1 season, and on June 30 his contract with the club would formally expire, making him a free agent. This has led to increased speculation over the 35-year-old’s future, and Barcelona had officially ramped up their efforts to get him back to Camp Nou.

Al-Hilal, a club in Saudi Arabia, had also been quite vocal about wanting to recruit Messi. According to reports, however, the World Cup-winning captain of Argentina has opted to sign with Inter Miami. Messi has apparently decided to join the MLS club, as reported by Guillem Balague and confirmed by BBC.

After receiving official proposals from Saudi Arabia, the South Florida-based have been the frontrunner for the superstar’s signing, as reported by L’Equipe this morning. In addition, The Athletic say that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been given a profit-sharing arrangement by Adidas in an effort to solidify their long-term partnership and will get a cut of Apple TV+’s MLS Season Pass earnings.

