Inter Miami are reportedly after an experienced Uruguayan defender to fill the void left behind by Nicolás Freire, who went down for the season.

Inter Miami needs help in defense; that’s nothing new. Tata Martino’s MLS side has a defensive posture that can best be described as “suspect.” Adding insult to injury, on-loan defender Nicolás Freire went down for the season with an ACL injury.

Inter Miami have given up 27 goals in 18 matches and recently have let in 3, 3, 1 respectively in their last three matches. Now help may be once again on the way. How it fits into the salary cap, who knows, but according to César Luis Merlo, the Pink and Black have begun discussions with Uruguayan defender Gaston Silva.

According to Merlo, negotiations have just started and both clubs are in the process of working a transfer out. Silva can play in three positions across the defensive line.

Who is Gaston Silva?

Gaston Silva was born in Salto, Uruguay. Silva has played for various clubs throughout his career, including Defensor Sporting in Uruguay, Torino and Granada in Italy and Spain respectively, as well as Independiente in Argentina, among others.

Gaston Silva

Silva has also represented the Uruguayan national team at the senior level, participating in competitions such as the Copa América.

Silva currently plays in Liga MX with Puebla and has a contract with the Mexican club until June of 2025. Since 2022, Silva has played 69 games, scored 2 goals, and added 3 assists.