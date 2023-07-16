Lionel Messi’s era with Inter Miami has begun. The Argentine striker was unveiled as the new signing of the Florida team in front of a full-capacity DRV PNK Stadium, where he demonstrated his commitment to his new team with a bold promise: “I came here to compete.”

After a long time negotiating, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami reached an agreement for the arrival of the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion. He had offers from FC Barcelona and Saudi Arabia, but he finally decided to move to Florida and play for the MLS club.

The bad weather delayed Messi’s presentation, but at the end he was unveiled at Inter Miami’s home. The former PSG player shared some words with his new fans, which can’t wait to see him on the field.

Lionel Messi makes bold promise to Inter Miami fans during his presentation

The waiting is over for Inter Miami fans. In a historic event at DRV PNK Stadium, Lionel Messi was unveiled as new player of the MLS club, a move that will definitely change the competition.

Inter Miami really needs Lionel Messi. The team is struggling to compete this year, as they are at the bottom of the Easter Conference with five wins, three draws, and 14 matches lost.

Messi is aware of the enormous challenge he faces upfront. The Argentine striker shared a few words during his presentation, demonstrating his strong commitment to his new team and expressing his hope to swiftly change their situation.

“I want to thank all of you for the love I have received since my arrival,” Messi said. “I am very excited and happy to be here. I am eager to begin training and compete. I am determined to win and contribute to the team’s growth.”

According to reports, Lionel Messi’s first game with Inter Miami is scheduled to be against the Mexican team Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on Friday, July 21st. It is anticipated that he will only play for a few minutes, given that he will have had just one week of training upon his arrival.