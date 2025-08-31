Inter Miami lose 2025 Leagues Cup final: How many career titles does Lionel Messi have compared to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Inter Miami were surprisingly defeated by the Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup final. Despite having a stellar roster, Javier Mascherano’s squad were overtaken in the whole game. Also, the Sounders’ formidable defense reached to block Lionel Messi, who did not get to shine. Even if the Herons were defeated, Lionel Messi still holds a significant advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of their career titles.

Despite the 2025 Leagues Cup defeat, Lionel Messi has secured 46 career titles throughout his career so far. Nonetheless, the vast mayority of them were during his FC Barcelona stint. With these achievements, the Argentine star has cemented his status as one of the most pivotal figure in the soccer history.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has certainly become a dominant figure in soccer history, he has clinched less trophies than the Argentine star. The Portuguese icon boasts 36 career titles, becoming a dominant force in the current soccer era. Nonetheless, he remains without an official competition title with Al Nassr. His triumph in the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup does not bolster his official record.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi chase a similar goal with their teams this season

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, despite competing in different leagues, share a common objective with their respective teams. Though the Argentine superstar has already clinched two titles with Inter Miami, his pursuit of an MLS Cup victory remains unfinished. Similar to the Portuguese icon, who also aims to secure his first-ever Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammates Telasco Segovia #8, Tadeo Allende #21 and Rodrigo De Paul #7.

The Herons have bolstered their lineup by bringing in Rodrigo De Paul and Mateo Silvetti, adding depth to their squad. Yet, their true challenge remains finding the consistency needed to sustain their performance throughout the entire season—an achievement that is often elusive.

In contrast, Al Nassr have adopted a strategic approach by signing three world-class talents: Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, and Iñigo Martinez. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge, the team’s objective is unmistakable: to clinch their first league title since the legendary Portuguese star joined their ranks.