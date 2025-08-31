Video: Inter Miami star Luis Suarez spits at Seattle Sounders member as 2025 Leagues Cup final ends with brawl

Luis Suarez is in the eye of the storm after being caught spitting at a member of Seattle Sounders’ coaching staff following Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss in the 2025 Leagues Cup final.

The game ended in chaos at Lumen Field as a huge brawl broke out after the final whistle. Punches were thrown between both teams and it took a few minutes for everyone to calm down.

It didn’t take long for fans to react on social media, with Suarez becoming the target of heavy criticism for his poor attitude. It was a forgettable day for Inter Miami, who left a lot to be desired not only during the game, but also after it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Luis Suarez once again involved in a controversial action

Suarez is now facing a potential sanction from Major League Soccer for his actions, though his Inter Miami teammates could also be punished for the altercation that took place with the Sounders.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

This is not the first time the Uruguayan striker is at the center of controversial behavior with a member of an opposing team. In 2014, Suarez was handed a four-month ban after infamously biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup played in Brazil.

see also Inter Miami lose 2025 Leagues Cup final: How many career titles does Lionel Messi have compared to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Inter Miami dominated by Seattle in 2025 Leagues Cup final

The Herons were completely outplayed by the Sounders, who became the third team in tournament history to lift the trophy. Inter Miami won the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup in 2023, shortly after Lionel Messi joined the club. The Columbus Crew emerged victorious in 2024, with the Sounders joining the list of champions this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With this loss, Inter Miami now have to switch their focus to the MLS regular season. The Herons will return to action on Saturday, September 13, when they visit Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium.