Inter Miami fall short in 2025 Leagues Cup: How many finals has Lionel Messi lost compared to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Despite entering the 2025 Leagues Cup final as clear favorites, Inter Miami fell to the Seattle Sounders, who capitalized on the key scoring opportunities throughout the match. The Sounders’ defensive tenacity effectively stifled the Herons’ dynamic offense, marking Lionel Messi‘s first defeat in a final since joining the franchise. This outcome inevitably sparks comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo, whose team also recently faced a similar fate in its latest final.

During his 20-year career, Lionel Messi has appeared in 44 finals, winning 31 and losing 13. In comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo has played in 37 finals, securing 25 victories and suffering 12 defeats. With that, the Argentine star holds a superior winning ratio, as he has competed in more finals while keeping a similar defeat count.

Although Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have a similar ratio of lost finals, the Argentine star has made a significantly more pronounced impact at Inter Miami. Despite the setback in the 2025 Leagues Cup final against the Sounders, he has already secured two official titles with the franchise, an achievement the Portuguese star has yet to replicate at Al Nassr.

Which are the finals lost by Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s professional career undeniably cements his status as one of soccer’s most remarkable players, especially in high-stakes finals. Yet, despite his impressive achievements, the Portuguese star has encountered 12 final defeats, experiencing losses with every team he’s represented.

Portugal – UEFA European Championship Final vs. Greece, 0–1 (2004) Manchester United – FA Cup Final vs. Arsenal, 0–0 (4–5 pens) (2005) Manchester United – UEFA Champions League Final vs. Barcelona, 0–2 (2009) Real Madrid – Copa del Rey Final vs. Atlético Madrid, 1–2 (2013) Juventus – Supercoppa Italiana Final vs. Lazio, 1–3 (2019) Juventus – Coppa Italia Final vs. Napoli, 0–0 (2–4 pens) (2020) Juventus – Supercoppa Italiana Final vs. Inter Milan, 1–2 (2021) Al Nassr – Saudi Super Cup Final vs. Al Ittihad, 1–3 (2023) Al Nassr – Saudi Super Cup Final vs. Al Hilal, 1–4 (2024) Al Nassr – King’s Cup Final vs. Al Hilal, 1–2 (2024) Al Nassr – Saudi Super Cup Final vs. Al Hilal, 0–1 (2025) Al Nassr – King’s Cup Final vs. Al Ahli, 1–1 (6–7 pens) (2025)

Which are the finals lost by Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi, often critiqued for not consistently delivering decisive performances in finals, has remarkably emerged as the player with the most titles in soccer history. Nevertheless, his storied career includes 13 significant defeats that have undoubtedly left a lasting mark on his journey.

Barcelona – UEFA Super Cup Final vs. Sevilla, 0–3 (2006) Argentina – Copa América Final vs. Brazil, 0–3 (2007) Barcelona – Copa del Rey Final vs. Real Madrid, 0–1 (2011) Barcelona – Copa del Rey Final vs. Real Madrid, 1–2 (2014) Argentina – World Cup Final vs. Germany, 0–1 AET (2014) Argentina – Copa América Final vs. Chile, 0–0 (1–4 pens) (2015) Barcelona – Spanish Super Cup Final vs. Athletic Bilbao, 1–5 aggregate (2015) Argentina – Copa América Centenario Final vs. Chile, 0–0 (2–4 pens) (2016) Barcelona – Spanish Super Cup Final vs. Real Madrid, 1–5 aggregate (2017) Barcelona – Copa del Rey Final vs. Valencia, 1–2 (2019) Barcelona – Spanish Super Cup Final vs. Athletic Bilbao, 2–3 AET (2021) Paris Saint-Germain – Trophée des Champions Final vs. Lens, 0–4 (2023) Inter Miami – Leagues Cup Final vs. Seattle Sounders, 0–3 (2025)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo still shaping lasting legacies with their clubs

Since departing from European soccer, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have continued to make significant impacts on their respective teams. Joining Inter Miami in 2023, the Argentine star has already established himself as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, netting an impressive 61 goals in 72 appearances.

Similarly, Cristiano Ronaldo has built an equally remarkable legacy at Al Nassr. Since arriving in Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese star has scored 101 goals, leaving him just 23 goals shy of becoming the team’s all-time leading scorer. Furthermore, he has twice clinched the title of top scorer in the Saudi Pro League, demonstrating that his performance remains at an elite level.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, despite having already established impressive legacies, still have unfinished business with their current teams. Neither the Argentine superstar nor the Portuguese icon has clinched a league title with Inter Miami or Al Nassr, respectively. For that reason, the current season is pivotal for both, as securing a major trophy could significantly enhance their legacies at these clubs.