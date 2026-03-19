Inter Miami reportedly eye Keylor Navas for Messi reunion: How many DP spots does the team have?

Despite Lionel Messi reaching the historic milestone of 900 professional goals, Inter Miami suffered a major setback this week with their elimination from the Concacaf Champions Cup following a 1-1 draw against Nashville SC. In the wake of this exit, reports suggest the Herons are moving quickly to stabilize their defense by targeting veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Navas is currently entering the final months of his contract with Pumas UNAM in Mexico. According to ESPN, the former Real Madrid star has already rejected an initial renewal offer from Pumas due to significant disagreements over both salary and contract length.

The sweepstakes for the Costa Rican legend intensified after David Faitelson reported that an MLS club has extended an offer for Navas to join as a free agent in July 2026.

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Esto en Línea later added information to the report, identifying Inter Miami as the frontrunner. The South Florida club is reportedly prioritizing Navas’s elite international experience to bolster a backline that has struggled in high-stakes continental competition.

Keylor Navas during a Pumas UNAM game. (Getty Images)

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Is there actually a spot for Navas on the roster?

Inter Miami significantly bolstered their goalkeeping department this season by signing Dayne St. Clair as the starter and Luis Barraza as the primary backup. St. Clair arrived with high expectations after being named the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year with Minnesota United and serving as the starting keeper for the Canadian national team. However, his performance has underwhelmed thus far, having conceded seven goals in just five official matches.

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see also Nashville HC calls Messi ‘the best’ as Inter Miami star reaches 900 career goals despite elimination

Beyond performance concerns, a major hurdle remains: MLS roster rules. Inter Miami have all three of their Designated Player (DP) slots occupied by Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and German Berterame.

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Despite this situation, there are two viable paths for Navas to join the Herons without a DP slot. Since Navas would likely arrive as a free agent in July after his contract with Pumas UNAM expires, Miami could use Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). This mechanism allows teams to sign players who earn more than the league’s maximum salary charge but less than a DP.

Alternatively, Navas could opt for a significant salary reduction to reunite with former teammates and live in Miami, following the precedent set by Luis Suarez. By accepting a non-DP contract, he would fit seamlessly into the existing roster structure without requiring the club to move one of its current stars.

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