Video: Lionel Messi assists De Paul and Allende to give Inter Miami the win vs Vancouver Whitecaps in 2025 MLS Cup final

Lionel Messi was once again key for Inter Miami, assisting both Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende to give the Herons their first MLS Cup title in the 2025 edition.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Rodrigo de Paul of Inter Miami (2025)
© Elsa/Getty ImagesRodrigo de Paul of Inter Miami (2025)

With the game tied 1-1 in the 70th minute, Lionel Messi found Rodrigo De Paul near the Vancouver Whitecaps’ box, and the Argentine midfielder scored the goal that restored Inter Miami‘s lead in the 2025 MLS Cup final. Then, Messi delivered another assist — this time to Tadeo Allende — to seal the Herons’ title.

Inter Miami entered the 2025 MLS Cup final as clear favorites over Vancouver Whitecaps. Nevertheless, the game was not easy at all for Lionel Messi’s side… until the Argentine captain appeared.

Rodrigo De Paul‘s first goal with Inter Miami could not have arrived at a better moment. The 2022 World Cup champion said he wanted to win more titles alongside Messi, and he now contributed toward that goal.

Lionel Messi’s two assists in 2025 MLS Cup final give Inter Miami the title

In the second half, after Vancouver scored the equalizer, Inter Miami restored their lead with 20 minutes left in the game. Lionel Messi recovered the ball in the Whitecaps’ half and then assisted Rodrigo De Paul, who slipped behind his defender to become unmarked before firing a shot to make it 2-1 for the Herons.

However, it was not going to end like that. Near the final whistle, Jordi Alba played a long pass to Lionel Messi in midfield, who quickly assisted Tadeo Allende. The Argentine forward entered Vancouver’s box completely unmarked and scored the decisive 3-1 goal that sealed Inter Miami’s first MLS title.

