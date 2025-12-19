Report: Inter Miami are very close to signing a former Lionel Messi teammate from Argentina

Inter Miami closed the year by lifting the MLS Cup, with Lionel Messi leading a roster that has grown in stature across MLS but is far from satisfied. Club executives understand that sustaining success will require additional quality in the transfer market as they prepare for future competitions and the challenges ahead. One of the targets is an Argentinian player.

“The team led by Javier Mascherano is looking for a center back for 2026, and Marcos Rojo has emerged as a priority on the list,” TNT Sports reported. The report points to the 35-year-old defender, who currently plays for Racing Club, as a leading target.

“Although his contract with Racing expires in June 2026, Rojo has the option to leave at the end of this year,” TNT Sports added when addressing his contractual situation. Rojo joined Racing in mid 2025 following his stint with Boca Juniors, and Inter Miami are reportedly evaluating a move as part of their long term defensive planning.

Inter Miami’s pursuit also factors in Rojo’s strong personal relationship with Messi, developed over the years together with Argentina. That connection could play a meaningful role in negotiations as the club looks to add experience and leadership to a back line built to compete immediately.

Marcos Rojo of Racing Club.

Marcos Rojo journey

Rojo began his professional career with Estudiantes de La Plata, where he won the 2009 Copa Libertadores and the 2010 Apertura. After a brief spell with Spartak Moscow, he impressed at Sporting CP, performances that paved the way for his move to Europe’s elite.

In 2014, Rojo signed with Manchester United, where he spent seven seasons and made 122 appearances. During his time in England, he collected four major trophies, including the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League in 2017, establishing himself as a rugged and versatile defender despite recurring injuries.

With Argentina, Rojo featured prominently at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, earning 61 caps and scoring three goals. He is particularly remembered for his goals against Nigeria in both tournaments, including the dramatic volley in Russia 2018, and for being part of the squad that reached the 2014 World Cup final and two Copa America finals.

After four seasons with Boca Juniors, where he won four titles and served as captain, Rojo joined Racing in August 2025. Now 35, he brings experience and authority to the Argentine league, and his résumé positions him as one of the most accomplished defenders of his generation as Inter Miami weigh a potential move for 2026.

