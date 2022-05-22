Inter Miami play against New York Red Bulls today at DRV PNK Stadium for the 2022 MLS MatchWeek 13. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Inter Miami are ready to face New York Red Bulls, Eastern Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 13 game will take place at DRV PNK Stadium on May 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). The home team has a good streak but the visitors are lethal.

Inter Miami again starts another season with a negative record, the team is in the 13th spot of the standings in the Eastern Conference with 3-3-6 overall. At least the two most recent games for them were draws against DC United and Philadelphia.

New York Red Bulls are in better form than Miami, they have a positive record of 5-5-2 overall, plus the team hasn't lost a game for over a month. Two wins and four draws in the last six weeks for NY Red Bulls.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls: Storylines

Inter Miami want to win games but the team's offensive attack is lacking averaging 0.92 goals per game for a total of 11 goals scored this season so far. Inter Miami's defense is the weak point, they have allowed 21 goals for an average of 1.75 goals per game. In the last four weeks Inter Miami lost two games against New England and one against Charlotte FC, another two games were draws as part of their recent good streak.

The New York Red Bulls have just two losses this season, one against Minnesota United and one against CF Montreal, both games at home. All the other games were five wins and five draws, they have not lost a game since April 9, 2022. New York Red Bulls have played six games on the road in the last 12 matchweeks of the 2022 MLS season, they have won five and tied one against Philadelphia.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Eastern Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPN+, MSG Plus, Inter Miami App, my33 WBFS TV, MSG.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls: Predictions And Odds

Inter Miami are underdogs at home with 3.90 odds that will pay $390 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they have a good streak but the visitors won 5 of 6 away games. New York Red Bulls are favorites at 1.96 odds. The draw is offered at 3.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals.

Caesars Inter Miami 3.90 Draw 3.50 / 2.5 New York Red Bulls 1.96

* Odds via Caesars.