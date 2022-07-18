Inter Miami will play against Barcelona in a summer friendly game this Tuesday, July 19. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

In one of the most interesting friendly games of this summer 2022, Inter Miami will face Barcelona at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Here you will find all the information you want to know about game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

Barcelona want to reverse the bad image left by their team last season. Although they were runners-up in La Liga, they were eliminated in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and then in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, and in the Copa del Rey they reached the round of 16. Very little for a team accustomed to win, so this season they will try to be competitive again.

On the Inter Miami side, they arrive well at this game after beating Charlotte FC 3-2, a victory that helped them get closer to the qualification zone for the round of 16 of the MLS. The Florida team has aspirations to be in the postseason, and this game against a European giant will help them know what level they are at.

Inter Miami vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Inter Miami vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Inter Miami vs Barcelona: Storylines and Head-to-Head

For Inter Miami, it will be the first time that they face a rival that is not from the United States or Canada, therefore this will also be the first confrontation between both teams. For their part, Barcelona will also face an American team for the first time, although in the case of the "Cules" they have faced several teams from other countries, and not only from their continent.

How to watch or live stream Inter Miami vs Barcelona in the US

The friendly game that Barcelona and Inter Miami will play on Tuesday, July 19 at the DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN.

Inter Miami vs Barcelona: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have not named their favorites yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. In any case, it is most likely that Barcelona will be chosen as favorites.

