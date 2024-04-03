The 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup will see Inter Miami fight for a semifinal spot against Monterrey, with all eyes on Lionel Messi. The Argentine star is questionable for the first leg today, but he’s still drawing much of the attention.

One of the reasons this matchup may create so much hype around Messi’s presence is because the Argentine star hasn’t dealt with Mexican opposition that much since he joined MLS.

In fact, Cruz Azul are the only Liga MX side he’s faced so far in an Inter Miami uniform. The 36-year-old faced Los Cementeros in his debut for the Herons in July 21, 2023, scoring a game-winning free kick in the dying seconds of the match.

That was the only Mexican side Miami would face in the 2023 Leagues Cup, where the South Florida side was crowned champion. However, the 8x Ballon d’Or winner faced other Liga MX clubs during his time at Barcelona.

Messi vs Liga MX: His record against Mexican clubs with Barcelona

Overall, Messi has played against Mexican teams on five occasions throughout his career. Only two of those games were in an official competition, with the other three being club friendlies.

The first Mexican team the Argentine star came up against were Club America, with a 19-year-old Messi coming on for Barcelona in the second half of a 4-4 draw against Las Aguilas in 2006.

His second Mexican opponent were Chivas Guadalajara, in another exhibition match in 2009. The Rosario-born winger only played 45 minutes that day. Later that year, Messi faced Atlante in the Club World Cup semifinals, scoring a goal for Barça’s 3-1 win.

Five years later, Leon became the fourth Mexican side to play Messi during the 2014 Joan Gamper Trophy. The Blaugrana claimed a comfortable 6-0 win, with Messi getting on the scoresheet. It wasn’t until 2023 that Messi faced another Liga MX side, in his Inter Miami debut that we already mentioned before.

Messi’s record against the Mexican national team

Since he spent most of his career in Europe, it makes sense Messi’s record against Mexican clubs is not that long. However, international activity saw him take on the Mexican national team several times.

His record is quite good, with four wins for Argentina and a draw. Besides, Messi often brought his A-game playing Mexico, recording four goals and three assists in his five games against them.

Messi’s games against Mexico