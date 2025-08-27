Trending topics:
Inter Miami vs Orlando City: Confirmed lineups for Florida Derby in 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals

Inter Miami and Orlando City are set to clash in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals. Considering their previous games, the matchup promises to deliver a competitive edge. Here are the predicted lineups for both sides, with Lionel Messi's status drawing speculation.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and Luis Muriel #9 of Orlando City.
© Jeff Dean/Alex Menendez/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and Luis Muriel #9 of Orlando City.

Even without Lionel Messi, Inter Miami clinched a spot in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals, where they will face off against Orlando City SC. Although their last encounter resulted in a defeat, Lionel Messi’s side has regained its form in recent outings. Conversely, head coach Oscar Pareja’s team is grappling with a tough loss to Nashville, raising doubts about its competitiveness entering this matchup.

Orlando City SC have proven to be one of the toughest opponents for the Herons to beat. In their last five meetings, Lionel Messi and company have only managed one victory. Additionally, the formidable offense led by Martin Ojeda and Luis Muriel could make the difference, as they have each scored three goals in the competition so far. Although they struggled to defeat Toluca in the quarterfinals, head coach Oscar Pareja has shown that his team is quite competitive.

Despite head coach Javier Mascherano’s challenge of missing Lionel Messi for several games, Inter Miami have thrived offensively thanks to Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez. Moreover, the assistant coach recently provided an encouraging update on Messi’s health, igniting excitement among fans. Consequently, they have become more competitive and are determined to secure a spot in the 2025 Leagues Cup final.

Inter Miami confirmed lineup vs Orlando City SC

In Inter Miami’s final training session before facing Orlando City, only Allen Obando was absent, which rules him out of the upcoming match. Nonetheless, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba rejoined the squad, and will start in tonight’s game. For that reason, head coach Javier Mascherano will stick with a lineup consistent with the season’s standard.

Inter Miami players Tadeo Allende, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul celebrating

Tadeo Allende, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul of Inter Miami.

With this in mind, Inter Miami starting lineup will look as follows: Oscar Ustari; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Maximiliano Falcon, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright; Lionel Messi, Baltasar Rodriguez; Luis Suarez.

Leagues Cup makes final decision on Inter Miami coach Mascherano after phone controversy

Orlando City SC confirmed lineup vs Inter Miami

Although Orlando City SC will be without Wilder Cartagena and Duncan McGuire due to long-term injuries, head coach Oscar Pareja faces no new absences against Inter Miami. After making several rotations in their last MLS game, they will stick with the starting eleven that has led them to the semifinals of the 2025 Leagues Cup.

Given these circumstances, Orlando City SC will start with the following lineup: Pedro Gallese, Alex Freeman, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson, David Brekalo; Eduard Atuesta, Cesar Araujo; Marco Pasalic, Martin Ojeda, Ivan Angulo; Luis Muriel.

daniel villar pardo
Daniel Villar Pardo
