Lionel Messi injury status: Inter Miami assistant coach shares positive news ahead of Leagues Cup game

Lionel Messi has missed Inter Miami’s last two matches, with head coach Javier Mascherano choosing to rest the captain so he could fully recover from the muscle issue he picked up against Necaxa in the Leagues Cup.

Even without Messi, Inter Miami managed to earn an MLS draw and a crucial Leagues Cup victory that secured a semifinal clash with Orlando City on Wednesday, August 27. Ahead of the matchup, assistant coach Javier Morales gave fans a positive update, confirming that both Messi and Jordi Alba trained without setbacks.

“Jordi and Leo trained with us, they did well. They completed the training. We’ll see how they feel throughout the day. Tomorrow we’ll make a decision for the match. Luckily they trained, and that’s very positive. We have to wait,” Morales told reporters.

Morales added that the final roster has not yet been decided but expressed optimism that Messi will be available. “We hope he’s on the roster. These types of muscle injuries are a process—you have to see how the player feels the next day. I imagine he’ll be there, but we haven’t submitted the roster yet,” he said.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring with teammate Jordi Alba #18. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Jordi Alba suffered a knee knock during Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup quarterfinal against Tigres, forcing him to leave the field. Following that, Mascherano decided to rest Alba for Miami’s recent MLS match alongside Messi to ensure both players could recover fully ahead of the semifinal.

Morales on managing Messi’s recovery

After being substituted early in Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup group-stage match against Necaxa, Messi was initially expected to miss around three games. However, the Argentine made his return in the third match, coming on at the start of the second half against LA Galaxy, where he scored a fantastic goal.

Just when it seemed his comeback was set, Mascherano surprised many by leaving Messi out of the roster against Tigres and DC United. When asked whether the team had rushed Messi back from his muscle injury, Morales was clear in his response.

“I don’t think so. It’s a joint decision, we consult with the medical staff. Then there are things that happen that go beyond reason. We try to do what’s best for the team, but also for the player, especially a player like Leo,” Morales explained.

