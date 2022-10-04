Decision Day is coming for Inter Miami and Orlando City, as both teams seek to qualify to the MLS Playoffs. This matchup will be one of the last few before the end of the regular season. Find out how to watch it in your country.

Inter Miami will host Orlando City at the Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale for the Florida Derby Week 33 matchup of the 2022 Major League Soccer Regular Season. As both teams are close to clinch a spot in the MLS Playoffs, this huge matchup will be crucial. If you are in the US, watch and live stream free this game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Inter Miami are closing out the regular season at the peak of their performance. With 3 wins and 2 losses in their last five matchups, Inter Miami have real chances to clinch a spot in the MLS Playoffs for the first time in their history. Also, their last two regular-season games are at home, this will definitely help them a little bit more.

On the other side Orlando City, have a similar situation. In fact, the team managed by Oscar Pareja seek a win to step up to a possible 5th place at the Eastern Conference standings. As Decision Day is getting closer, the Orlando franchise want to clinch the MLS Playoffs as soon as possible.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Australia: 10:00 AM (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 6:00 AM (Thursday)

Belgium: 2:00 AM (Thursday)

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 1:00 AM (Thursday)

Canada: 8:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 6:00 PM

Croatia: 2:00 AM (Thursday)

Denmark: 2:00 AM (Thursday)

Ecuador: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 2:00 AM (Thursday)

France: 2:00 AM (Thursday)

Germany: 2:00 AM (Thursday)

Ghana: 12:00 AM (Thursday)

India: 5:30 AM (Thursday)

Indonesia: 9:00 AM (Thursday) (ET)

Iran: 3:30 AM (Thursday)

Ireland: 1:00 AM (Thursday)

Israel: 2:00 AM (Thursday)

Italy: 2:00 AM (Thursday)

Jamaica: 7:00 PM

Japan: 9:00 AM (Thursday)

Kenya: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

Malaysia: 8:00 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Morocco: 1:00 AM (Thursday)

Netherlands: 2:00 AM (Thursday)

New Zealand: 1:00 PM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 1:00 AM (Thursday)

Norway: 2:00 AM (Thursday)

Poland: 2:00 AM (Thursday)

Portugal: 1:00 AM (Thursday)

Qatar: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

Senegal: 12:00 AM (Thursday)

Serbia: 2:00 AM (Thursday)

Singapore: 8:00 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 2:00 AM (Thursday)

South Korea: 9:00 AM (Thursday)

Spain: 2:00 AM (Thursday)

Sweden: 2:00 AM (Thursday)

Switzerland: 2:00 AM (Thursday)

Tanzania: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:00 PM

Tunisia: 1:00 AM (Thursday)

Uganda: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

UAE: 4:00 AM (Thursday)

UK: 1:00 AM (Thursday)

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs Orlando City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: DAZN

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+

Ecuador: Star+

Germany: DAZN

International: Bet365

Ireland: FreeSports TV UK

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

UK: FreeSports TV UK

United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), ESPN+, CBS Miami WFOR, Fox 35 Plus Orlando - WRBW, LionNation TV, Inter Miami App, SiriusXM FC