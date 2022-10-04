Inter Miami will host Orlando City at the Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale for the Florida Derby Week 33 matchup of the 2022 Major League Soccer Regular Season. As both teams are close to clinch a spot in the MLS Playoffs, this huge matchup will be crucial. If you are in the US, watch and live stream free this game on fuboTV (Free Trial).
Inter Miami are closing out the regular season at the peak of their performance. With 3 wins and 2 losses in their last five matchups, Inter Miami have real chances to clinch a spot in the MLS Playoffs for the first time in their history. Also, their last two regular-season games are at home, this will definitely help them a little bit more.
On the other side Orlando City, have a similar situation. In fact, the team managed by Oscar Pareja seek a win to step up to a possible 5th place at the Eastern Conference standings. As Decision Day is getting closer, the Orlando franchise want to clinch the MLS Playoffs as soon as possible.
Inter Miami vs Orlando City: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:00 PM
Australia: 10:00 AM (Thursday)
Bangladesh: 6:00 AM (Thursday)
Belgium: 2:00 AM (Thursday)
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 1:00 AM (Thursday)
Canada: 8:00 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 6:00 PM
Croatia: 2:00 AM (Thursday)
Denmark: 2:00 AM (Thursday)
Ecuador: 7:00 PM
Egypt: 2:00 AM (Thursday)
France: 2:00 AM (Thursday)
Germany: 2:00 AM (Thursday)
Ghana: 12:00 AM (Thursday)
India: 5:30 AM (Thursday)
Indonesia: 9:00 AM (Thursday) (ET)
Iran: 3:30 AM (Thursday)
Ireland: 1:00 AM (Thursday)
Israel: 2:00 AM (Thursday)
Italy: 2:00 AM (Thursday)
Jamaica: 7:00 PM
Japan: 9:00 AM (Thursday)
Kenya: 3:00 AM (Thursday)
Malaysia: 8:00 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 7:00 PM
Morocco: 1:00 AM (Thursday)
Netherlands: 2:00 AM (Thursday)
New Zealand: 1:00 PM (Thursday)
Nigeria: 1:00 AM (Thursday)
Norway: 2:00 AM (Thursday)
Poland: 2:00 AM (Thursday)
Portugal: 1:00 AM (Thursday)
Qatar: 3:00 AM (Thursday)
Saudi Arabia: 3:00 AM (Thursday)
Senegal: 12:00 AM (Thursday)
Serbia: 2:00 AM (Thursday)
Singapore: 8:00 AM (Thursday)
South Africa: 2:00 AM (Thursday)
South Korea: 9:00 AM (Thursday)
Spain: 2:00 AM (Thursday)
Sweden: 2:00 AM (Thursday)
Switzerland: 2:00 AM (Thursday)
Tanzania: 3:00 AM (Thursday)
Trinidad and Tobago: 8:00 PM
Tunisia: 1:00 AM (Thursday)
Uganda: 3:00 AM (Thursday)
UAE: 4:00 AM (Thursday)
UK: 1:00 AM (Thursday)
United States: 8:00 PM (ET)
Inter Miami vs Orlando City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: DAZN
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+
Ecuador: Star+
Germany: DAZN
International: Bet365
Ireland: FreeSports TV UK
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
UK: FreeSports TV UK
United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), ESPN+, CBS Miami WFOR, Fox 35 Plus Orlando - WRBW, LionNation TV, Inter Miami App, SiriusXM FC