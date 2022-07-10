Inter Miami will play against Philadelphia Union for MLS Matchday 20. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

For the MLS Matchday 20, Philadelphia Union will visit Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

The Philadelphia Union remain firm at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, with the same points as New York Red Bull, but with a better goal difference and even more important: with a game in hand. On Matchday 19 they beat DC United 7-0 with great category and of course they want to continue with this good level.

Inter Miami are one of the teams fighting for the last place in qualifying for the round of 16, although at the moment they are a bit far, 4 points behind Cincinnati, the last qualified. The team that Florida needs the victory to not be left behind in the fight for those last places, although of course in this Matchday they play against a tough rival and perhaps a tie is not a bad result.

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Date

This Matchday 20 game of the 2022 MLS season between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union that will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, July 13 at 8:00 (ET).

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union

You can see this Matchday 20 game of the 2022 MLS season between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union in the United States on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options: ESPN+, my33 WBFS TV, WPHL-TV PHL17, Philadelphiaunion.com, Inter Miami App.

