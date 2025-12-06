Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller clash in 2025 MLS Cup final

Inter Miami welcome Vancouver Whitecaps to Chase Stadium today for the 30th MLS Cup final, where Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller meet once again in one of the great modern chapters of world soccer. These two legendary stars clash for the 11th time in their storied careers, adding another layer of history to a championship game that already carries massive stakes.

The Herons come into the final full of confidence after their dominant 5–1 win over New York City in the Eastern Conference Final, a match where their attack looked unstoppable from the opening whistle. Messi continues to lead the way as a difference-maker, while key pieces around him have stepped up to make Inter Miami one of the most dangerous sides in Major League Soccer this season.

On the other side, Vancouver travel with belief after defeating San Diego 3–1 to win the Western Conference crown, proving that they belong on this stage. The Whitecaps have shown resilience, balance, and a competitive edge in every playoff round. With Muller guiding the attack, they will not be intimidated by the occasion. At the end of Saturday’s final, the winner will raise the Phillip F. Anschutz Trophy and become the 16th different club in MLS history to capture at least one MLS Cup.