Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller clash in 2025 MLS Cup final

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps meet in the 2025 MLS Cup final, as Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller headline a massive championship clash. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates and every key moment from this title match. Want to know how to watch and when kickoff takes place? Stay right here for full broadcast details.

By Emilio Abad

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Thomas Muller of Vancouver Whitecaps.
© Carmen Mandato /Orlando Ramirez / Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami and Thomas Muller of Vancouver Whitecaps.

Inter Miami welcome Vancouver Whitecaps to Chase Stadium today for the 30th MLS Cup final, where Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller meet once again in one of the great modern chapters of world soccer. These two legendary stars clash for the 11th time in their storied careers, adding another layer of history to a championship game that already carries massive stakes.

The Herons come into the final full of confidence after their dominant 5–1 win over New York City in the Eastern Conference Final, a match where their attack looked unstoppable from the opening whistle. Messi continues to lead the way as a difference-maker, while key pieces around him have stepped up to make Inter Miami one of the most dangerous sides in Major League Soccer this season.

On the other side, Vancouver travel with belief after defeating San Diego 3–1 to win the Western Conference crown, proving that they belong on this stage. The Whitecaps have shown resilience, balance, and a competitive edge in every playoff round. With Muller guiding the attack, they will not be intimidated by the occasion. At the end of Saturday’s final, the winner will raise the Phillip F. Anschutz Trophy and become the 16th different club in MLS history to capture at least one MLS Cup.

Today's referees

Drew Fischer from Canada will serve as the match official for tonight’s MLS Cup final. The 45-year-old referee has overseen Inter Miami in 12 previous matches, with the Herons earning 11 wins and one draw — including their recent semifinal victory over Cincinnati in these playoffs. Vancouver have played 30 matches under Fischer’s watch, posting 13 wins, 11 draws, and 6 losses, with their latest being a 4–2 win in the Canadian Championship final.

Referee crew:

  • REF: Drew Fischer
  • AR1: Cory Richardson
  • AR2: Nick Uranga
  • 4TH: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
  • VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
  • AVAR: Tom Supple
  • RAR: Jeremy Kieso

Start time and how to watch

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps will get underway at 2:30 PM ET (PT:11:30 AM)

Watch this MLS Cup final match between Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps live in the USA on Fubo, FOX, FOX Deportes, MLS Season Pass, DirecTV Stream, and Sling Blue.

Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps clash in the MLS Cup final

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2025 MLS Cup final!

Inter Miami host Vancouver Whitecaps at Chase Stadium on Saturday night, with Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller ready to add another chapter to their rivalry. The Herons arrive after a commanding win over New York City, while Vancouver come in confident after defeating San Diego to win the West.

Stay with us for key information, fun notes, and minute-by-minute updates as Inter Miami and Vancouver battle for the Phillip F. Anschutz Trophy!

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
